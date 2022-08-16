High-speed chase ends with car slamming into pole, killing the driver, police say

Police said the chase started when they tried to pull over a driver without his headlights on, suspecting he might be drunk.

HOUSTON — A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash in north Houston early Tuesday, according to police.

This chase ended just before 1:30 a.m. on West Montgomery Road right off Ella Boulevard.

Houston police said the chase started when officers spotted a red car driving with no headlights on. They tried to pull the driver over thinking he might be drunk.

The driver slowed down at first but then sped off, eventually losing the officers. Police said when officers finally caught up with him, the driver had crashed into a pole.

“Unfortunately, the driver is deceased,” HPD Assist. Chief Belinda Null said. “As to why he was fleeing, we do not know. Like I said we suspect he was possible DWI.”

Other than the suspect in this chase, no one else was in the car.

HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division is out at the scene investigating the deadly wreck.