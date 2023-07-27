Video: Man held at gunpoint, carjacked at SE Houston gas station

Three suspects surrounded the victim by a pump and took his keys before driving away in his car.

HOUSTON — Houston police released surveillance video showing what they called an aggravated robbery at a gas station on the southeast side last week.

On Friday around 3:25 a.m., the victim was walking out to his car at a convenience store on Park Place Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway when he was approached by three unknown suspects.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim while demanding his property, including his car keys.

The victim cooperated and the suspects got into his car and drove away. As they were leaving, one of the suspects pointed a gun out of the car window and fired several shots. No one was injured.

The stolen car was found later that day near an apartment complex on the South Loop.

Before robbing the man outside, the three suspects were also seen on camera inside the store.

How to help

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

