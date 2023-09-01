FBI: Man arrested after dressing as woman to rob several banks across Houston

The man has been identified as Gaibreal Tariq Bell. He is accused of robbing four banks over a two-week period in July.

HOUSTON — A man has been arrested after being accused of dressing as a woman to rob several banks across Houston.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired on July 18.

In July, the FBI reached out to the public for help with identifying the man they called the "Sticky Note Bandit" because he had robbed at least four banks in two weeks.

On Friday, the FBI said the "Sticky Note Bandit" had been arrested and identified as Gaibreal Tariq Bell.

He faces state charges for four robberies he's accused of committing in July.

#BREAKING The "Sticky Note Bandit" has been identified and arrested by #FBI agents, @HCSOVCU investigators, and @houstonpolice partners.



Gaibreal Tariq Bell now faces state charges for four robberies he allegedly perpetrated over a two-week period in July 2023. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/chdxO2qC9O — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) September 1, 2023

When and where did the "Sticky Note Bandit" strike

July 5: Hancock Whitney Bank at 2979 North Loop West -- the suspect walked into the bank dressed as a woman, approached a teller and handed them a threatening note on a sticky note, according to the FBI. He then left the bank with an unknown amount of cash. July 11: Wells Fargo Bank at 13106 Woodforest Blvd -- the suspect walked into the bank dressed as a woman, approached a teller and handed them a threatening note on a sticky note that demanded cash, according to the FBI. The teller was able to walk away from the counter and lock themselves in a back room. The suspect stayed in the bank lobby for a short time before walking out with no money. July 13: Wells Fargo Bank at 6255 Bissonnet Street -- the suspect walked into the bank dressed as a woman and handed employees a threatening note written on a sticky note, the FBI said. He left the bank with an unknown amount of cash. July 18: Bank of America at 4301 San Felipe -- the suspect walked into the bank dressed as a woman, waited in line and approached a teller. He handed the teller a threatening sticky note that demanded cash, the FBI said. The teller was able to walk away from the counter and lock themselves in a back room. The suspect stayed in the lobby for a short time before walking out.

In all of these robberies, no one was injured.