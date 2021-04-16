Attack of Asian store owner in Houston was hate crime, Harris County grand jury says

Keaundra Young could face a tougher sentence if convicted of assault after grand jurors determined she was motivated by racial bias, DA Kim Ogg said.

HOUSTON — The attack on a north Houston beauty supply store owner was a hate crime, according to a Harris County grand jury.

Keaundra Young, 24, is charged with assaulting Jung Kim at Uptown Beauty Supply on Kuykendahl in March.

Young could face a tougher sentence if convicted of assault because grand jurors determined she was motivated by racial bias, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

“Houston is a place where people look out for each other, where neighbors help neighbors,” Ogg said. “Allegations like this, where someone would attack and terrorize another person because of their race, is counter to the cultural diversity we embrace.”

Kim told investigators that Young and four other women came into the store and knocked over some wigs on March 17. She asked them to stop playing around, and on their way out of the store, her son said he heard one of the women say, ‘Asian people shouldn't be in the Black market.’”

“We shouldn't be selling wigs or something like that because we are Asian. That's what they were saying," Sungjum Lee said.

The victims say the women came back in and that’s when punches started flying and Kim was knocked to the ground. The beating which was caught on surveillance video, is difficult to watch. Kim said she was punched in the nose while the women were calling her "Asian" and "Chinese."

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW IS GRAPHIC AND MAY BE HARD FOR SOME PEOPLE TO WATCH

Young is also charged with aggravated assault after trying to run over Kim family members with a car, according to Ogg.

Daquiesha Rachel Williams, 22, is charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly striking a Kim family member with her hand. She is not charged with a hate crime.

Williams claims she was the one who was targeted inside the store.