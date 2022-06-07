Houston-area teen sexually, physically assaulted by man in Baytown, police say

Police are hoping the sketch and photos of the suspect's vehicle will help them learn his identity.

BAYTOWN, Texas — The Baytown Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a man who they said sexually and physically assaulted a Houston-area teen earlier this year.

In March, according to police, the teenager was lured into a vehicle in the Chambers County area of Baytown.

The teen met the man online, police said.

Once inside his car, the man sexually and physically assaulted the teen.

Police released a sketch of the suspect and described him as being Hispanic, in his late teens or early 20s, about 6 feet tall with a husky build, with black hair. They said he was wearing hoop earrings.

Police said he was driving a newer model white Toyota car.