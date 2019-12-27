HOUSTON — A Houston-area pastor has been charged with indecency with a child after allegedly groping a young girl on multiple occasions.

Juan Alex Cruz, 41, is accused of fondling the girl multiple times when she and her mother would attend his church, Iglesia Pentecostes Templo Adonai, on Saturdays. The girl, who is 11 years old, told investigators the abuse began in 2016 in the pastor’s office. The girl also told police Cruz would forcibly grab her hand for her to touch him.

Cruz told police he took the victim to the mall with his two children and no other supervision. He denied the allegations and told investigators he thought the girl was “in love with him because she would always sniff him and tell him he smelled good,” according to court documents.

Cruz was arrested last week but is now out on bond.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter