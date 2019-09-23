HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area man faced a judge Monday after deputies said he fraudulently filed and completed a divorce from his wife without her knowing or consenting.

On May 14, a Harris County deputy went to the home of Paul Nixon, 51, and his wife Edna Nixon after she called authorities to say her husband filed for divorce back in February without her knowledge, and that a court had already filed the final decree.

Deputies investigated these claims and learned Paul submitted forged documents and false information to the courts, including a forged waiver of service that listed a false address and phone number for Edna.

In addition to the false info provided, the waiver of service also included a forged notary signature in which Paul spelled the notary’s name wrong, according to court records.

Paul has been charged with aggravated perjury for allegedly lying to the courts about the validity of the forms and the information on them.

Edna set a motion to set aside the divorce and the court has since granted her motion due to the divorce being filed fraudulently.

This is not Paul’s first run-in with the law. In March 1992 Paul was convicted of forging a check. In 1998 he was convicted of theft.

