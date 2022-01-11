Houston-area law enforcement agencies to announce more resources to combat rising homicide rate

According to Crime Stoppers, 2021 saw a 70% increase in murders in Harris County compared to 2019.

HOUSTON — Several Houston-area law enforcement agencies are set to announce additional resources for Crime Stoppers of Houston today in an effort to combat increasing homicide rates.

The announcement is scheduled to be made at 11 a.m. KHOU 11 will stream the announcement live on our website, YouTube and Facebook pages.

According to Crime Stoppers, 2021 saw a 70% increase in murders in Harris County compared to 2019.

“We’ve seen an increase in violence across the country, of course, COVID-19 exacerbated a lot of this,” said Rania Mankarios, CEO with Crime Stoppers of Houston, in a news release. “We’ve seen people move to violence much quicker than in times past, we know that there’s an uptick in gang activity and drug activity and domestic violence.”