Houston ambulance carjacked at gunpoint with firefighter and patient in the back, police say

HOUSTON — A Houston Fire Department ambulance was run off the road and stolen at gunpoint with a patient and firefighter still in the back of the vehicle early Friday, police said.

Houston police said the incident happened before 4 a.m.

Police said the HFD staffers were transporting a patient when they were forced off the road near 610 South and Beechnut. The suspect fired multiple shots and took the vehicle at gunpoint, leaving one firefighter behind.

Police responded and located the ambulance via GPS as it came out of southeast Houston.

The suspect was then taken into custody without incident along the Southwest Freeway near Weslayan, not far from the Galleria area.

Police said the patient and firefighters were not hurt. Another ambulance came to the scene and continued to transport the patient.

