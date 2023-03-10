Man who led authorities on chase on utility cart at IAH gets prison time

Runways, taxiways and other parts of the airport were shut down for about two hours due to Allan Leon Goins III's actions in November 2021.

HOUSTON — A man who posed as an employee to get into restricted areas at Bush Intercontinental Airport while carrying a pistol was sentenced to time in prison.

Allan Leon Goins III got one year in prison for his actions a couple of years ago.

Goins, 36, pleaded guilty to illegally entering an aircraft area in violation of security requirements.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Goins entered Bush's restricted operations area and stole an Atlantic Aviation Inc. uniform and utility cart in order to avoid security.

He was arrested after an hour-long chase, and when he was taken into custody, authorities realized he had been carrying a 9mm pistol.

Authorities said they had to shut down runways, taxiways and other parts of the airport for about two hours due to Goins' actions.

On top of the prison time, Goins will have to pay more than $2,000 in restitution and will be supervised upon his release.