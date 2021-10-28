Mother's boyfriend to remain in custody following bond hearing in murder of 8-year-old

Brian Coulter, the man accused of killing an 8-year-old boy whose remains were found with those children, appeared before a judge Thursday.

HOUSTON — The mother and boyfriend accused of leaving their children abandoned in a north Harris County apartment remain in custody.

During Thursday’s hearing, Coulter was read conditions of his $1 million bond which include no contact with his girlfriend Gloria Williams and the other three surviving children.

Investigators said Coulter beat the 8-year-old to death in front of his brothers around Thanksgiving last year.

Prosecutors said the other children were also beaten, locked in rooms, malnourished and forced to live alone in the same apartment with their brother’s remains.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said they’re pleased with the bond conditions of Thursday’s hearing and will continue to fight for justice for these children.

“This particular case is gross… from what we expected … very emotional difficult and taxing on law enforcement… surviving children get the help that they need,” prosecutor Andrea Beall said.

Those children are currently in foster care. Their mother Gloria Williams has been charged with injury to a child, injury to a child by omission and with tampering with evidence in the case.

Her bond remains at a total $900,000. KHOU 11 News learned those charges could be upgraded.