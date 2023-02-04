Search underway for 2 suspects after deadly house party shooting in Huntsville, police say

Multiple agencies, including SHSU police and Texas DPS troopers, responded to the house party and found four people shot.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A search is underway for two suspects after a deadly house party shooting near Sam Houston State University, according to Huntsville police.

The shooting happened Saturday just after 12:30 a.m. at a home near 19th Street and Avenue O.

Multiple agencies, including SHSU police and Texas DPS troopers, responded to the shooting and found four people shot. All four people were taken to the hospital, where one of the victims died from their injuries. Police said the other three people are currently in critical condition.

Investigators have identified two people in connection to the shooting. Huntsville police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-5427.