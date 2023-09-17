Two shot in drive-by shooting outside house party in Sunnyside, Houston police say

A man and woman were shot and taken to an area hospital where HPD said they were expected to survive.

HOUSTON — At least two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting outside a house party shortly after midnight Sunday, police said.

The shooter fired from a car at a crowd of people on Vera Lou Street in the Sunnyside community, according to the Houston Police Department. A man and woman were shot and taken to an area hospital where HPD said they were expected to survive.

Police said the driver took off and eventually got into a chase with officers that ended in a crash. Two men inside the car were taken into custody.

Investigators said they were working to gather surveillance video in the area of the shooting.