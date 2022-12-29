Video: 3 men rob hotel clerk in lobby in SW Houston, police say

The men remain on the run after getting away in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Forte.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying three men wanted in the robbery of a clerk at a hotel lobby.

This happened on Oct. 30 at about 4 a.m. at a hotel on Main Street near the 610 South Loop.

Houston police said three men walked into the hotel lobby and one of them pulled out a gun. The gunman pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register.

The men then rummaged through the back office, removed the cash from the register, and then stole the clerk’s wallet, police said.

Police said the suspects sped away in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Forte.

Police describe the first suspect as a Black male, about 20 to 25 years old, wearing a red jacket. The second suspect is described as a Black male, 20 to 25 years old, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and bright-colored shoes. The third suspect is described as a Black male, 20 to 25 years old, wearing a black shirt.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.