Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, HPD says

Investigators say surveillance footage matches the story the victim's cousin told police after the fatal shooting.

HOUSTON — A man died after an accidental shooting outside of a popular hookah lounge according to the Houston Police Department.

Police were called to the scene Thursday at about 1:30 a.m. at a gas station near 3400 Chimney Rock.

The victim was sitting in the passenger side of his cousin's white Porsche when they pulled into the parking lot of the Hush Hookah Lounge.

The cousin stepped out to the valet when he heard a gunshot. Police said as he got back in the car, he noticed the victim was shot in the leg.

According to HPD, the cousin was en route to taking the victim to the hospital, but then pulled into the gas station off Chimney Rock and called for help.

The victim is described as a 41-year-old man. Police said he died at the scene.

Investigators said they've looked at surveillance footage and confirmed the shooting was accidental. They've also recovered a gun under the victim's body in the car.

Police said they also found drugs in the car, which the victim's cousin could end up going to jail for.