HPD: Man shot in the back while driving during possible road rage incident

Police say the victim was driving near Veterans Memorial and the North Freeway when someone shot into his car.

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the back while he was driving on the north side during a possible road rage incident Wednesday night, according to Houston police.

Houston police said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2700 block of King. When HPD arrived, they found a man had been shot in the back.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators said the victim was driving near Veterans Memorial and the North Freeway when someone shot into his car. He managed to drive home and then call for help.