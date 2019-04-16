HOUSTON — The search is on for two men accused of holding two people hostage Monday and beating them for nine hours.

A third suspect is in custody.

The victims told Precinct 4 deputies that John Indridson asked them to help him pack and move from his Cypress residence in the 13800 block of Bella Drive.

When they got there, they said Indridson and two other men tied them up and repeatedly assaulted them.

Nine hours later, the hostages said they were released and warned that if they called law enforcement, their families would be harmed.

Both victims were badly injured, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann.

One suspect, 35-year-old Lamar Sanders, is in custody and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Indridson, 44, is still on the run. He faces the same charges.

Investigators are still working to identify the third suspect.

If you have any information on this case, please call 281-376-3272.

