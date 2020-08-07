HPD investigating shooting after man arrives at hospital with fatal wounds, police say

A homicide investigation is underway in the 12200 block of Coppertree Street in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after shooting victim arrived at a local hospital Wednesday morning with fatal wounds.

Officers were dispatched to the 12200 block of Coppertree Lane around midnight.

Investigators said a man had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle and was later pronounced dead by doctors. The person who brought him there is currently being questioned by police.

Blood was later found at the scene but whether it’s related remains unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.