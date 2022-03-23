Store clerk shot, killed in northeast Houston over the weekend | HPD releases surveillance video

HPD says the masked male suspect is seen on surveillance video entering the store and then pulling a gun on the clerk.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a store clerk over the weekend in northeast Houston.

This happened just after 8 a.m. Sunday at a convenience store located in the 6500 block of Homestead.

Houston police said officers responded to a shooting call at that time and found the 26-year-old store clerk in the back office suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics attempted to render aid, but the clerk was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Houston police said the masked male suspect is seen on surveillance video entering the store and then pulling a gun on the clerk.

He is described as a Black male, age 20 to 25 years old, wearing a black jacket, black pants with white stripes, and black shoes. He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

There is no known motive in this case.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.