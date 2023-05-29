Homeowner shot during 'targeted' attack at home in Willowbrook area, deputies say

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the homeowner was one of two people shot during the apparent home invasion Monday morning.

After shots were fired, two men were seen running from the house followed by a third man running slowly who appeared to be hurt.

"The homeowner may have been followed to the residence," HCSO Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.

According to Pinkins, three men with masks entered the home before the shooting occurred. Investigators believe one of the suspects was hurt in the attack, but they're unsure who shot first.

Neighbors were concerned after hearing the gunmen got away. While none of them wanted to talk to KHOU 11 on camera, investigators said neighbors have nothing to fear.

"I think this house was probably targeted," Pinkins said. "So there's no immediate threat to the neighborhood or anything like that."

The sheriff's office said several guns were found inside the home. An investigation is ongoing.