HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies near Katy say a 19-year-old burglary suspect was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a homeowner shot him in the head early Friday.

It happened at about 1 a.m. at a home on Park Valley and Park Brush east of Katy.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home after the 19-year-old allegedly broke into a garage and was breaking into a car inside. The elderly homeowner heard him and got his gun to confront the masked suspect, deputies say.

Homeowner shoots suspected burglar in head at Katy-area home

Metro for KHOU 11

The homeowner told deputies the burglar lunged at him, so he fired one shot, shooting the teen in the head.

The wounded suspect ran away on foot and tried to hide, but a K-9 deputy located him.

Life Flight took the suspect to the hospital, and he was initially reported to be in serious condition. Authorities now say the bullet appears to have grazed the suspect's head, however.

The homeowner was not hurt.

The investigation is still underway at this time, and officials have not yet released the suspect’s identity.

© Exclusive to KHOU