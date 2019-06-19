HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies say a homeowner shot a suspicious man after confronting him in his front yard early Wednesday.

This happened some time after 5:30 a.m. outside a home in the 17700 block of Barker Bluff Lane in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded at that time to a call of a shooting.

Investigators say the homeowner confronted the man who was sleeping in his front yard. The man charged at the homeowner who then shot the man, striking him once.

The wounded man was transported to a local hospital.

