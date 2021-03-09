Homeowner shoots and kills suspected car burglar outside Porter home, deputies say

The man who was killed allegedly got aggressive, saying he was "not going back to prison."

PORTER, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a home in Porter late Thursday.

The shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at a home on Adrift Row Lane, according to a statement from MCSO.

A homeowner said he received an alarm about motion in his driveway. That's when he found a man inside their vehicle.

The homeowner ordered the man to get out at gunpoint. The man allegedly refused to comply and said, "I'm not going back to prison" before getting aggressive.

The homeowner opened fire during the altercation, shooting and killing the man.

MCSO stated the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies participating.