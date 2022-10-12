HPD: Homeowner shot, killed by masked suspects after fight in southeast Houston

Police said the homeowner was shot and killed after confronting the two masked suspects in his driveway.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A manhunt is underway for two suspects after a homeowner was shot and killed in southeast Houston, according to police.

It happened at a home on Safeguard St., near Bellfort Ave. and Cullen Blvd. just after midnight Saturday.

Police said the homeowner heard a noise in the backyard and went to check it out. As he opened the garage door, the suspects, who were wearing masks, came around the house and got into a physical fight in the driveway with the homeowner before shots were fired.

"He saw the suspects...they were wearing like COVID masks when they were in the backyard." HPD Lt. Willkens said. "They weren't real sure what was going on."

The homeowner was pronounced dead at the scene. Police described him as a man in his 30s who was unarmed at the time of the fight.