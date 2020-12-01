SAN ANTONIO — Police said a homeless man was shot five times after refusing to give up his bike Saturday night just north of downtown.

The homeless man was at the corner of Brazos and Kaufmann Road around 11 p.m. when another man tried to steal his bike.

When he refused, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him five times.

The suspect ran around the block to the Tin Barn Saloon and was caught and taken into custody.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.

