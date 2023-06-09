HPD: Homeless man found beaten to death along downtown hike-and-bike trail

Houston police said a homeless man was found dead along a hike-and-bike trail as city workers worked to clear the path on Wednesday.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday along a trail in downtown Houston.

Investigators said they're waiting for autopsy results, but the man appeared to have trauma to his head.

His body was found around 8:20 a.m. along a hike-and-bike trail near James Buke Park on McKee Street along Buffalo Bayou.

He's believed to have been in his 40s or 50s and police said they think he was homeless and believed to have lived under a nearby overpass. People in the area told authorities that they knew the man as "John."

City workers who were clearing the trail made the discovery.

Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).