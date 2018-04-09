ROSENBERG, Texas – A homeless man was arrested Friday after he was allegedly caught exposing himself at a Kroger’s in Rosenberg.

The incident happened around 8:57 a.m. in the 24000 block of Brazos Town Crossing.

Jason Leon Blackmon, 29, was exposing himself when police were called to the grocery store, according to the Rosenberg Police Department.

Blackmon was charged with Indecent Exposure and was taken to jail without incident. He was transported to the Rosenberg City Jail and later to Fort Bend County Jail.

His bond has been set at $2,500.

