WANTED: Police say homeless man kidnapped 11-year-old girl, sexually assaulted her

Donald Farley is charged with indecency with a child and police are hoping you can help find him.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a homeless man accused of sexually touching a young girl in the Greenspoint area.

Donald Farley is charged with indecency with a child after the Harris County Attorney’s Office said an 11-year-old girl was walking to a bus stop on Feb. 15 when he grabbed her, took her to a nearby apartment complex at knifepoint, took off her pants and touched her vagina.

The girl got away and told her mother.

The girl identified Farley from a photo or video a nearby store clerk had.

Police looked for Farley for some time but could not find him. Now, they are asking the public to help locate him.

Farley was last seen at Northborough at Rushcreek in the Greenspoint area close to where the girl was grabbed.

“The fact that this is so bold and brazen, If someone is willing to do this in the middle of the day and is willing to take this type of chance and risk, tells me this isn’t the first time he’s done this and more than likely isn’t going to be the last time and that’s why it’s imperative that we get him off the street before he harms another little girl," victim's advocate Andy Kahan said.

Farley has a long criminal history of misdemeanor and felony offenses, including criminal trespassing, tampering with evidence and drug charges.

“There’s no doubt in our minds at crime stoppers that someone out there knows where he is. And it’s important that we get this information out to the public because the public is our best eyes and ears out there," Kahan said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online.