HOUSTON — A home invasion suspect showed up at a Houston Fire station Wednesday afternoon after he was reportedly shot.

The man arrived at the station on South Post Oak after the alleged home invasion on Briargate Court in Missouri City.

The man's condition is unknown.

Check back here for more details on this developing story as they become available.

