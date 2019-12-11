THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A home health care worker was arrested Friday for allegedly abusing a 10-year-old who can not verbally communicate.

Jessica Renee Kelley, who was employed to care for the child, is charged with injury to a child after investigators said they found evidence of physical abuse.

A special education teacher was the one who reported the child’s injuries to Child Protective Services.

Investigators said the abuse occurred inside a residential home health care facility located in The Woodlands.

