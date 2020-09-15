Caught on video: Police chase ends with crash, suspect's death in northwest Houston

The driver in the fleeing vehicle died at the scene, and two passengers were taken to the hospital with significant injuries, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police say a chase involving a vehicle that was reported stolen ended with the death of one of the suspects.

HPD Assistant Chief Jones said it was just after 12 a.m. Tuesday when officers ran the plates on the vehicle and tried to pull the suspects over. The driver allegedly refused to stop and went northbound on Hollister from Highway 290.

Eventually the suspect left the road and crashed into a culvert at a high speed, just behind a restaurant. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the violent end to the pursuit.

The driver died at the scene, and two passengers were taken to the hospital with significant injuries. Police said one of them was ejected from the car during the crash.