HOCKLEY, Texas — The sheriff’s office is investigating a reported break-in that led to a deadly shooting at a business in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Showboat Drive-In on FM 2920.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that there were two male suspects who attempted to rob a cleaning crew using a baseball bat. One of the employees pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing a suspect at the scene.

Reported shooting at movie theater in Hockley northwest of Houston

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11

The second suspect fled. A detailed description of that man was not immediately released.

At this time the investigation is just getting underway. Check back for updates to this developing story and watch #HTownRush for live updates on KHOU 11.

