Crew shocked to find unscheduled co-worker dead at construction site in Hockley, deputies say

Harris County sheriffs say the 42-year-old victim was last seen Friday afternoon before his body was found the following morning.

HOUSTON — A group of construction workers made a shocking discovery over the weekend when they arrived at a site and found a fellow employee dead, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The 42-year-old victim's body was found about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Harmony Heights Lane in Hockley, Texas.

Investigators said the deceased had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His co-workers found it unusual the victim was at the site as he wasn't on the schedule, they told sheriff deputies.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 31700 blk of Harmony Heights Ln. One male has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No additional details at this time. Homicide & Crime Scene Investigators are en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/nsuZMmy4cJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 21, 2020

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the man's death.

For now, all they know is the victim was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Sheriffs said the victim died sometime between then and when his co-workers discovered him the following morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.