Crew shocked to find unscheduled co-worker dead at construction site in Hockley, deputies say

HOUSTON — A group of construction workers made a shocking discovery over the weekend when they arrived at a site and found a fellow employee dead, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
The 42-year-old victim's body was found about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Harmony Heights Lane in Hockley, Texas.
Investigators said the deceased had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His co-workers found it unusual the victim was at the site as he wasn't on the schedule, they told sheriff deputies.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the man's death.
For now, all they know is the victim was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Sheriffs said the victim died sometime between then and when his co-workers discovered him the following morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
MORE CRIME