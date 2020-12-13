Police looking for driver who left scene of deadly hit-and-run in west Houston

Witnesses reported seeing a silver Toyota Highlander hit a man and speed off, police said.

HOUSTON — Police are looking for the driver who left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run Saturday night in west Houston.

According to investigators, a man was attempting to cross the street in the 1300 block of S Highway 6 when he was hit by a car.

Police said the driver didn't stop to help nor did they call 911.

There is very little information on this scene, but witnesses reported seeing a silver Toyota Highlander hit the man and speed off, according to police.

Investigators are waiting until the sun comes up to view any surveillance cameras they may have captured this incident.

In the meantime, police are asking anyone who may have seen this hit-and-run or know the driver involved to please call 713-247-4072.

Fatality Crash/FSRA: 1100 S Hwy 6. One confirmed. Suspect fled in Silver Toyota Highlander. #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 13, 2020