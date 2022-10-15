Family hopes 'ghost bike' memorial will help catch suspect who hit and killed father of four

47-year-old Sajid Barajas was killed while riding his bike home from work in May

HOUSTON — Just a few blocks from his home, a newly placed “ghost bike” is a reminder of the man who lost his life where it rests: 47-year-old Sajid Barajas.

“The best dad, the best son, the best brother, the best friend… so hardworking," said his cousin Silvia Cervantes who was translating for Sajid's wife Yanin Chuc.

His wife Yanin and cousin Silvia remember the father of four who had worked at the same job for over a decade so he could send money back to his family in Mexico.

“Always positive, always telling me that I can," said Yanin through Silvia.

“I can be sure and I can affirm he lived for us," she went on to say.

They say he rode his bike everywhere, including a six-mile trip to work, which he usually took with coworker Yosan Arias. But, in the early morning hours that day, it was Yosan's one day off.

“People tell me, 'Hey it's not your fault,' but I mean, how can I feel it because it's like, they pick out your friend, you know?” says Arias.

Police say on Memorial Day around 2:15 a.m., Sajid was hit while riding his bike by a speeding White Altima. They said the car was stolen and the driver ran away, leaving it nearby. Police still don’t have a suspect.

“Nothing in the world would bring him back to us. But what we do know is that if the responsible is caught, and he's made responsible for his actions, it would bring the family peace," Silvia translated for Yanin.

“There's nobody like him nobody in the world," Yanin said in Spanish.

“He deserves to be given justice," Silvia translated.