HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition in northwest Harris County overnight.

Deputies were called to Veterans Memorial at Blackpool around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The victim was reportedly in the roadway on Veterans Memorial when a vehicle struck him. The driver left the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Deputies did not immediately provide a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

