FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said a person has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run near Missouri City Friday.

Marlon Alexander Zavala is charged with leaving the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident, a second degree felony.

Zavala is accused of hitting an elderly woman with his car in the 500 block of FM 1092 near Dove Country Drive. He then left the scene of the accident without calling authorities or providing aid, deputies said.

Surveillance video was found at a nearby business and deputies were able to read the licence plate of a vehicle believed to be involved, which was a red Honda CRV.

Deputies checked the registered owner's address, but no one was home.

Addresses of family members were then checked and eventually the vehicle and suspected driver were located in the 8000 block of Cook Road.

The suspected driver was then taken into custody.

