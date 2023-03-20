HPD: 2 firefighters hospitalized after hit-and-run crash involving ambulance

Police said they're looking for a dark-colored Chevy Avalanche with heavy front-end damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two firefighters are in the hospital after their ambulance was T-boned in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning, according to Houston police.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in north Houston along Airline Drive and Parker Road.

According to police, the ambulance was returning to the station when the driver of a Chevy Avalanche slammed into the ambulance and drove off. The firefighters told police they had a green light when the crash happened.

"They were just traveling southbound and got T-boned in the intersection," HPD Sgt. David Rose said. "The Avalanche kept driving westbound...we have some pieces of debris from that vehicle on the scene, but the vehicle is gone."

Rose said police are now searching for an Avalanche with heavy front-end damage. Meanwhile, the firefighters in the ambulance were taken to the hospital and are currently stable.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072.