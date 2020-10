Former Houston teacher accused of sexually assaulting elementary students is now in custody

Wilbert Sequeiros, 54, is charged with indecency with a child and sexual assault. Police believe there could be other victims.

HOUSTON — A former HISD teacher is accused of several indecent and heinous acts involving his third-grade students at Northline Elementary, and Houston investigators believe there may be more victims.

Wilbert Sequeiros, 54, is now in custody.

He is charged with two counts of indecency with a child and one count of child sexual assault. All charges are in connection to alleged crimes committed during the 2016-2017 school year.

These accusations against Sequeiros are coming to light as students begin to come forward, prompting more case investigations.

According to documents, one victim told HISD investigators Sequeiros forced him into having sex inside the classroom and threaten not to put him on the soccer team if he told anyone.

Court documents stated the alleged crime happened February 2016, and the child was 12 years old when he came forward last year.

Editor's Note: The following video was published Oct. 20, 2020 prior to Wilbert Sequeiros' arrest being confirmed.

In another case, Sequeiros is accused of taking a third-grade student into a classroom closet and touching him inappropriately above his clothes. Investigators said the suspect also showed the boy explicit pictures of another man. He also offered the child food and Pokémon card, records said.

They believed it happened sometime in February 2017.

Last year, the boy told another teacher about the alleged incident. He was age 10 at the time he came forward.

The third victim is a girl, who was one of Sequeiros’ third-grade students the same year, said she was also inappropriately touched inside a classroom closet in February 2017.

Court documents said she was cleaning the classroom when she found a beer bottle, angering the suspect.

Investigators said he brought the girl into the closet, threw her in a chair and then proceeded to touch the girl inappropriately above her clothes and throughout her body as he stood on both her feet.

Court records said the suspect threatened to hurt the child if she told anyone. HISD investigators said, during the interview, the girl thought she was the only victim. She was 11 years old at the time she came forward.

If you have information regarding other possible victims, please contact the Houston ISD Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

HISD statement:

"We are aware that a former HISD employee has been charged. We are cooperating fully with the Harris County District Attorney’s office. Keeping our students and campuses safe so that productive instruction can take place remains the district’s top priority."