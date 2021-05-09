Two men stabbed during fight at large event in NE Houston

Police said they have a good idea of who the suspect is and will release more details later.

Houston police are investigating after two people were stabbed Saturday during a fight at an event in northeast Houston.

This happened at about 11:20 p.m. near Hirsch and Little York Road.

Police said they have a good idea of who the suspect may be and believe this was a fight between two different families that have had past issues. The suspect and victims reportedly knew each other.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man with severe stab wounds to his midsection and another man with cuts to his face and body.

The two men stabbed are expected to survive.

Police said they will release more information on the suspect at a later time.

Check back for any updates.