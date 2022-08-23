Man shot, killed in possible drive-by in SW Houston, police say

Houston police said a man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at a store on Hillcroft near West Airport.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southwest side.

It happened Monday night on Hillcroft Street near the intersection of West Airport Boulevard.

Police said they responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found a man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, they think it was a drive-by shooting in which a vehicle pulled up and fired into a crowd of people at a neighborhood store.

They said they were not sure if the victim was the intended target. Police also said there was no suspect information and no witnesses came forward.

They did find shell casings in the street but they're unsure what kind of gun was used or how many shots were fired.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

