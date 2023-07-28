After wild chase, HPD helicopter running low on fuel lands in Target parking lot

Two women in a stolen Jeep Wrangler lost the patrol cars that were chasing them when they turned around and went the wrong way on Highway 290, Houston police said.

HOUSTON — A wild police chase early Friday ended with one woman arrested, another questioned and an unscheduled trip to Target for a police helicopter, the Houston Police Department said.

It all started on the southside when a DWI task force unit tried to stop a black Jeep Wrangler on the Gulf Freeway near Monroe.

The driver took off and the chase was on.

She led them to northwest Houston where officers used a pit maneuver to try and stop her. Instead, it caused the vehicle to spin around so she was going the wrong way on Highway 290. Patrol cars lost the vehicle at that point, but an HPD helicopter spotted it in a nearby residential neighborhood.

Police found the women walking on Hill Oak Drive and took them into custody. The driver faces multiple charges.

"The Jeep was reported stolen from the Dallas area," " Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said. "She also had a felony warrant."

He said they don't know yet if the passenger will be charged.

Their names haven't been released.

After the chase, Izaguierre said the chopper was running low on fuel so when its gas light came on, they decided to land it in the parking lot of the Target off I-10 at Sawyer. The store was closed at the time and the parking lot was empty. An HPD air support team met them there with fuel and the chopper was able to return to the hanger without any issues.