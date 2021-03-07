HCSO: 3 people injured after gunman walks inside bar and starts shooting

The gunman is still on the run. Sheriff deputies are asking you call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 if you know anything about this scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff deputies are looking for a gunman who they said walked inside a northwest Harris County bar early Saturday morning and started shooting at the crowd inside.

Three people were injured in this shooting and had to be taken to nearby hospitals. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This happened shortly before 3 a.m. at a bar on Highway 6 and Clay Road.

Sheriff deputies didn't say if this was a random attack or if someone inside the bar was being targeted, but they did confirm the unknown gunman was able to get away in an orange-colored vehicle.

Investigators are looking for any surveillance video that will help them identify the gunman. Deputies are also talking to witnesses who were inside the bar at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information on this scene or the gunman, detectives are urging you to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

@HCSO_4Patrol units responded to 4300 SH 6 N regarding a shooting. Preliminary information is there are several victims. No other details at this time. Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit responding. PIO also responding. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/LdxWFtXp7E — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 3, 2021