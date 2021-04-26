HPD: Man killed on 288 could have been hit by multiple vehicles — no drivers stayed at the scene

Police ask anyone with information to call HPD’s hit-and-run unit at 713-247-4072 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened along 288, the South Freeway, late Sunday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the northbound onramp at Almeda Genoa, according to Sgt. Rose with the Houston Police Department.

Police said a man was walking along the frontage road or ramp when he was struck. It wasn’t clear if he was hit by just one vehicle or multiple vehicles, said Rose.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No drivers stayed at the scene.

Police hope to get more clues from surveillance cameras at a nearby motel and a fast food restaurant.