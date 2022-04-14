x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

High-speed motorcycle chase from Houston leads to standoff near Alvin

The chase began when officers responded to a theft call in the Heights and ended nearly 50 miles away. Now, officers have surrounded a Brazoria County home.

More Videos

ALVIN, Texas — A motorcycle chase spanning nearly 50 miles came to an end Thursday at a home outside of Alvin, and officers have surrounded the property after the rider disappeared.

The chase began with a theft call in the Heights area in the 1500 block of Northwood Street around 12:30 p.m., authorities said. The motorcyclist took off and reached speeds of up to 100 mph during the chase.

Aerial views from Air 11 showed the person park the motorcycle outside the home on Parker-Davis School Road outside of Alvin near FM 1462

Officers surrounded the property as the person involved had not been taken into custody.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Watch the chase below or on YouTube:

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube