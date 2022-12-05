2 suspects on the run, 1 in custody following chase with deputies

The suspects fled on foot near hiking trials in the 5800 block of Heatherwood Drive near Sims Bayou.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One suspect is in custody and two more are still on the run following a chase with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The chase began around 11 a.m. Thursday near the 7000 block of Fondren.

Deputies say the chase started as an attempted traffic stop.

The suspects bailed out of a vehicle near hiking trails along Sims Bayou near the 5800 block of Heatherbrook Drive.

Three suspects were in the vehicle at the time of the chase. One has been detained but the other two are still unaccounted for.

The suspect who was detained was injured, but it wasn't clear how. They were transported by ambulance to be treated.