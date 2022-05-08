Suspect opens fire on deputy constables during high-speed chase on Highway 249, Pct. 4 says

Pct. says speeds reached more than 100 mph before ending in a crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect driver opened fire on deputy constables during a high-speed chase in northwest Harris County early Friday morning.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the chase ended at about 1 a.m. when the suspect driver crashed into another car on Highway 249 near Antoine.

The suspect’s car flipped during the crash, but deputies said the people in the other vehicle only suffered minor injuries.

Pct. 4 said this started when a deputy constable tried to pull over the suspect vehicle for a traffic stop on Jones Road. The driver refused and sped off.

When the suspect got onto Highway 249 from Grant Road, Pct. 4 said he fired three shots at deputies, but no one was struck.

Following the crash, witnesses alerted Pct. 4 and DPS State Troopers that the suspect armed with a gun ran from the scene of the crash.

Deputies said a K-9 unit and State Troopers eventually tracked down him down. He was arrested and treated for a dog bite.

The investigation is ongoing.

