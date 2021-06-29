High-speed chase ends in crash along I-45 frontage road; innocent person taken to the hospital

I-45's northbound frontage road is closed at Broadway after the crash — watch KHOU 11 for updates.

HOUSTON — A chase in southeast Houston ended in a crash with at least one innocent driver early Tuesday.

Houston TranStar cameras captured part of the pursuit, which lasted about 20 minutes.

It was just after 4 a.m. when a driver in a small SUV led officers on the pursuit on I-45, the Gulf Freeway. The suspect exited the freeway to the frontage road and then collided with at least one other vehicle in the northbound lanes at Broadway.

Two HFD ambulances were called to the scene, taking a woman away from the vehicle that was hit by the suspect. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

KHOU 11’s Michelle Choi reported that a suspect was taken into custody after the crash.

It’s not yet known why police initially tried to stop the driver.

Check back for updates to this developing story and watch KHOU 11 News.