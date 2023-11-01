HPD: High-speed chase ends in crash derailing METRO train downtown

METRO said buses are running in the area of the crash to help people get around.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of N. Main and Quitman streets along METRORail's Red Line.

Houston police said they were trying to perform a traffic stop on a stolen car when the driver took off and led them on a chase north of downtown. The driver then crashed into a METRO train, causing it to veer off the tracks.

The driver of the stolen car suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody. Some of the people on the train were also taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK.

Officers also said that drugs were found in the stolen car.

METRO said that buses will be running in the area to help people get around following the crash. Officials do not have a timeline on how long it will take to get the crash cleared up.

