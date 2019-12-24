HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police say they are investigating a shooting in the 5 Points area of High Point, North Carolina involving six victims.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at 1226 Montlieu Avenue, officials said.

Investigators believe this is a drive-by shooting.

Three victims are in critical condition and three victims are in stable condition.

All six victims are being transported to local hospitals.

Police say they are looking for a light-colored SUV in connection to the shooting. The cannot confirm whether this is a random or targeted shooting.

Early indications point to the weapon used was a handgun, based on shell casings, officials said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more updates will be available on WFMYNews2.com as they are reported.

